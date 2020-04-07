CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is seeking monetary or food donations.
Supplies can be delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 206 Van Lennen Ave., and monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1141, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
They are seeking: produce (case of celery, carrots, cucumbers – bulk purchase can be made at Joed’s Produce); mayonnaise packets (bulk orders on Amazon); macaroni and cheese; Ramen noodles; small cans of soup; Rice Krispy snacks; rice boxes; canned ravioli or spaghetti; breakfast bars; instant oatmeal packets; small jam jars; Jell-O boxes; and pudding cups.
If you have questions or need additional information about donations or the pantry, call Renee, pantry coordinator, at 307-275-0567 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.