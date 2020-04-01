CHEYENNE – Due to the demand for groceries because of recent layoffs and dwindling amounts of food, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is asking for the public’s help.
The pantry needs items such as macaroni and cheese; vegetable beef soup; instant potatoes; canned ravioli and spaghetti; breakfast bars; produce; instant oatmeal packets; jam; jello boxes; pudding cups and fruit cups.
Monetary donations are also welcomed. Individuals can drop off food donations at the pantry, 206 Van Lennon Ave., or mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 1141, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
The 500 low-income families, seniors, veterans, retirees and unemployed served by the pantry appreciate any help at this difficult time. For more information, call Renee Gamino at 307-275-0567.