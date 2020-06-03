CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is seeking high school and college student volunteers who want to keep busy and gain work experience this summer.
Volunteers will learn how to receive and process incoming food donations, fill grocery boxes, sort and shelve non-perishable donations, and prepare frozen meat, produce, bread and other food items for distribution. Volunteers also work as a team member on the grocery line, unloading food donations, working on special projects and lots more.
Call the pantry coordinator between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 307-275-0567.