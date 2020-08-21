CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry will close at noon when high temperatures are anticipated to protect volunteers from heat stroke or any other heat-related issues.
On those days, clients should try to pick up groceries before noon or go on the other days, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon at 206 Van Lennon Ave.
The food pantry provides free groceries (fresh produce, meat, bread, meal items, etc.) to unemployed, low-income families, seniors, retirees, veterans, homeless, campers and special cases.
For new clients, please bring a photo ID (driver’s license, veteran card); exceptions include the homeless and special circumstances. A current proof of address (utility bill, rent receipt or medical bill) also is required of everyone except the homeless. For campers, the proof of address may be waived by the lead volunteer.
The drive-thru is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., except on high-temperature days. Check-in volunteers will ask you to pop the trunk or unlock back seat doors. Due to COVID-19, pantry volunteers cannot put groceries in the front seat or back seat if a person is present. Please stay in your car.
For more information, call 307-275-0567 or email stjoespantry@gmail.com.