CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry will distribute senior commodity boxes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at 206 Van Lennon Ave.
Seniors 60 and older who were approved or applied to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies are eligible for the monthly nutritional nonperishable items such as cheese, juice, rice, pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, cereal and more.
It is important that seniors be consistent about picking up their monthly boxes. Per USDA policy, if you miss two months, you’re put back on the waiting list.
If you have questions or need additional information call 307-275-0567 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.