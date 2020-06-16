Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310. * WIND...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6 OR MEDIUM TO HIGH POTENTIAL FOR LARGE FIRE GROWTH. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&