CHEYENNE – St. Joseph's Food Pantry announced Monday it will distribute senior commodity boxes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at 260 Van Lennon Ave.
Low-income seniors 60 and older are eligible for the monthly, nutritional non-perishable items such as cheese, juice, powdered milk, rice, canned vegetables and fruit, cereal and more.
It's important to pick up monthly boxes as per USDA policy, if two months are missed, that person is put back on the waiting list.
Call 307-275-0567 with questions or for additional information from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.