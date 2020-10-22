CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry has announced that its November Wyoming senior commodity boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 206 Van Lennon Ave.
Usually boxes are distributed the third Friday of the month, but another event requires the pantry to move it to Nov. 13. All those eligible on the waiting list can pick up a food box. If you haven’t picked up a box for awhile, you can pick up a St. Joseph’s senior food box.
Every month, there will be a variety of new food items for seniors, so you don’t get the same thing every month. New addition: If you are over income and just need a monthly box to get through the month, you are now eligible for St. Joseph’s senior food box.
Come by the pantry and pick up a special application, fill it out and leave it. If you have questions or need additional information, call 307-275-0567 between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or email stjosepantry@gmail.com.