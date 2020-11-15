CHEYENNE – The volunteers at St. Joseph's Food Pantry have risen to meet the needs of the community, both before and after COVID-19 reached Wyoming. However, coronavirus’ arrival called the volunteers to go above and beyond, finding creative solutions to continue providing food resources to those in need.
With St. Joseph’s having purchased a separate food pantry location at 206 Van Lennen Ave., they were able to convert their operations to a drive-thru to safely serve their clients throughout the pandemic. For their vision with the new location and their tenacity in providing necessary services, the volunteers of St. Joseph’s were awarded Compassionate Cheyenne’s 16th Compassion-in-Action Award Friday morning.
“This award is celebrating both St. Joseph’s Church and the food pantry in their compassionate actions to meet the extraordinary need in their community, as well as their continued commitment to meet that need,” Compassionate Cheyenne’s Beth Howard said.
Compassionate Cheyenne recognizes people in the community who are focused on issues like housing, health care and food insecurity. By awarding those who show compassion in their day-to-day life and lift up the less-fortunate, Compassionate Cheyenne hopes to encourage more compassion within the community. Each award winner receives $100 from the Sunrise Rotary Club, with funds provided by RBC Wealth Management.
At St. Joseph's, the team of about 100 volunteers do everything from shopping for items, to checking people in, to packing the food boxes that are handed out. Some have been involved for years, while others stepped up when they saw the need.
Pantry Director Renee Gamino, the only paid employee at the pantry, said when COVID-19 reached Wyoming, they lost about a quarter of their volunteers who were high risk or had family members who were high risk. But a teacher from St. Mary’s Catholic School, who was looking for ways to help when schools were closed last spring, came on board at St. Joseph’s, then recruited other family members and teachers to step up and help out.
The pantry asks its volunteers to continue to social distance and take proper precautions so they can keep their operation running, and Gamino said all their new volunteers were willing to make that sacrifice to lend a hand.
“I couldn't do it without the volunteers,” Gamino said.
Throughout all the changes that were necessary with COVID-19, Gamino said she’s consulted with volunteers to look for the best way to carry on their services. A number of stores prevented buying in bulk to prevent people from stocking up out of fear, so a volunteer from the pantry offered to use his nonprofit Costco card to pick up supplies. Another volunteer has been picking up pies every week in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Howard chimed in to say, “That is compassionate action.”
Not only did St. Joseph’s have to adjust its operations for health and safety purposes, but it also had to ramp up its services to meet the needs in the community. For Thanksgiving this year, the pantry maxed out at 550 holiday food boxes, which is double the amount it provided last year.
Gamino voiced her appreciation to the community and the level at which they give back, but asked for some additional support going into the holiday season. Especially with the inability to buy in bulk, St. Joseph’s is seeking donations of small and medium-sized turkeys and pumpkin pie, as they still need about 250 of each for Thanksgiving.
But wherever there’s a need, the folks at St. Joseph’s will do whatever they can to make it happen. When COVID-19 caused the shutdown in March, Gamino said a number of seniors called them, scared to go to the store and unable to get what they needed. While most of them qualified for the commodity supplemental food program for seniors, St. Joseph’s and its team of volunteers still accepted those who didn’t.
“St. Joseph’s provided our own boxes, so that way, everyone who needed it would be able to get some food,” Gamino said.