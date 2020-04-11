CHEYENNE – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, partnering with the foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, has recently given $10,000 to different charities throughout Cheyenne that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
The amount was distributed this way: $5,000 went to Family Promise, $3,000 to Unaccompanied Student Initiative and $2,000 to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry. These are all organizations that the church helps support throughout the year in financial and in-kind giving as they carry out their vision of compassion, to be a growing community of love, joy, and hope.
The three charities are among many who need additional help at this time. St. Mark’s officials said in a news release, “May this be an inspiration to others to give as they are able.”