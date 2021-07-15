CHEYENNE – Effective immediately, St. Mary’s Catholic School will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and under.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through August 23 to May 26, 2022.
The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.
Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
For information regarding meal distribution visit the school’s website at www.stmaryswyo.org.
Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis at the following times and locations: St. Mary’s Catholic School, Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.