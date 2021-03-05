CHEYENNE – A St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage will be served Wednesday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1223.
Limited indoor seating is available in the hall and lounge, and there is also a drive-through pick-up option. In either case, reservations are required, as a total of 240 meals will be served.
The cost is $15 per meal, which includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, corn cobettes, a dinner roll, cookie and condiments. There is a pre-pay option for those who can mail or drop off at Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St., Cheyenne 82001 (checks or cash only).
For reservations, text 425-351-7319 or email rfhouser@gmail.com or call Casey’s Club at 307-638-6727 after 4 p.m.