SHERIDAN – Due to lack of staffing, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center is temporarily shifting urgent care access to primary care walk-in services and limiting patient numbers in some inpatient medical units, Sheridan VA officials have announced. This may cause additional patients to instead go to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
For disabled Army veteran and Sheridan County resident George Kennah, the shift away from traditional urgent care services represents yet another hurdle to receiving care at the Sheridan VA.
“The [Sheridan VA’s] services are important to me and my friends that served and the other veterans, the ones I don’t know,” Kennah said. “It gets frustrating to see the services being cut [when] the sacrifice isn’t being cut for the veterans.”
The Sheridan VA is shifting current staff assignments to other patient care areas, resulting in changes to urgent care access at the VA and a decrease in patient censuses in some inpatient care units throughout the medical center, said Kristina Miller, its public affairs and congressional liaison officer. Under some clinical definitions, Miller said, some walk-in care may not qualify as urgent care.
Miller insisted the change – which she described as an internal staff rearrangement – would not significantly affect many patients. Because the facility’s urgent care did not provide around-the-clock services, Miller said it was not highly used.
“We don’t think it’ll impact a whole ton of people,” Miller said.
By the numbers
In addition to the change in urgent care offerings, Miller explained the Sheridan VA will also decrease the number of patients served in some facility units, based on average daily patient census numbers for the past year.
The Sheridan VA’s Medical Unit, which serves veterans requiring acute medical care and hospitalizations for common conditions like pneumonia, heart failure and falls, will decrease its patient cap from 10 to five patients, based on an average daily census of 4.92 for the past year.
The Acute Psychiatric Unit, which offers care to veterans experiencing mental health crises, will decrease its maximum patient population from 20 to nine, based on an average daily census of 5.22 for the past year.
Miller said Sheridan VA officials will limit the population of the Mountain View Community Living Center, a nursing home facility, to 20 from 35, based on an average daily census of 21.82 patients for the past year.
These staffing changes were to have taken effect Monday.
Like medical facilities across the U.S., Miller said the Sheridan VA is suffering from a nursing shortage.
Recently, low staff levels at the Sheridan VA required many nurses to work significant overtime.
“What’s really important to us is maintaining the quality of care that they deserve and expect from us,” Miller said. “These shifts … are based on maintaining that level of care that they should be getting while … managing the staffing levels appropriately.”
Sheridan VA officials are training new nursing staff and students coming out of Sheridan College to add additional nurses to shoulder the workload, Miller said, but the facility still has a significant number of openings for nursing positions.
Sheridan hospital
Sheridan Memorial Hospital officials are unsure precisely how the changes at the Sheridan VA will impact the hospital, SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
SMH officially learned of the planned changes during a teleconference last Thursday morning, McCafferty explained.
According to McCafferty, Sheridan VA officials anticipated SMH and other local urgent care facilities would have to absorb six to eight additional urgent care patients per day, a quantity the hospital will be able to incorporate in its own daily patient load.
“That is something we can readily absorb,” McCafferty said.
For SMH, McCafferty said, the real uncertainty comes with the decreases in patient censuses in the Sheridan VA’s medical unit and acute psychiatric unit. As the Sheridan VA plans to decrease medical unit capacity from 10 to five and acute psychiatric unit capacity from 20 to 9, McCafferty said the impact of these decreases on SMH remains unknown.
In particular, McCafferty said he has some concerns about SMH’s ability to absorb patients experiencing acute psychiatric crises because SMH is not designed to provide inpatient psychiatric care, and there is limited infrastructure nearby for behavioral health care. Should the decrease result in additional behavioral health care needs for SMH, McCafferty said it could further strain an already overburdened system.
To manage the possible increase in patients because of rearrangements at the Sheridan VA, McCafferty said SMH plans to be in daily communication with the hospital’s urgent care and medical departments as well as with VA officials. Hospital officials will continue to maintain staffing levels to accommodate any influx of patients and continue evaluating the impact of the shift at the Sheridan VA, McCafferty said.