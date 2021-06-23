CASPER – Due to high fire danger across the region, the BLM Wyoming High Plains District is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions for all BLM administered lands within Converse, Crook, Goshen, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan and Weston counties beginning Thursday, June 24.
These counties join BLM lands in both Campbell and Johnson counties, which entered Stage 1 fire restrictions on June 14.
Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼-inch spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrestor properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
- Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.
These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:
- Discharging or using any fireworks.
- Discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
- Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
- Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester.
- Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices or exploding targets.
For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, visit www.blm.gov/Wyoming-Fire-Restrictions.