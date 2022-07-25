Merritt Anderson, 25, holds her sign high and chants with the crowd during a rally on Town Square following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting 5-4 support to overturn Roe v. Wade. Anderson said she was there to speak up for the people who maybe cannot. Kathryn Ziesig/Jackson Hole Daily
CHEYENNE – Wyoming abortion providers, an abortion fund and residents filed a lawsuit Monday that seeks to temporarily prevent enforcement of the state's abortion ban.
The suit, filed in Teton County District Court, argues that the ban would cause "irreparable harm" to Wyomingites, and that it violates the state's constitution. This includes Article 1, Section 38, which says "each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions."
A motion for a temporary restraining order was also filed, and plaintiffs requested an emergency hearing. The ban is set to go into effect Wednesday.
"Wyomingites have historically relied on the right to be left alone by the government – especially when it comes to their private affairs, such as family composition and decisions about their private health care, fundamental rights guaranteed by the Wyoming Constitution," the suit begins. "On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, for Wyoming women and their families, these rights will be taken by the state government and cease to exist."
Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday afternoon sent a letter to the the secretary of state saying he had certified legislation that would prohibit abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or danger to a pregnant person's life.
The lawsuit calls these three exceptions "ambiguous," and that it will be difficult for victims of rape or incest to prove these offenses in the limited time they have to end a pregnancy. It noted that the state's only provider of abortions, Dr. Giovannina Anthony in Jackson, will be required to stop the practice. Already facing a shortage of women's health care providers in the state, pregnant people will also be forced to travel outside the state for abortion care, the lawsuit argues.
The governor's certification of the ban followed state Attorney General Bridget Hill's review of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June. Hill wrote the day before Gordon's certification that she'd determined the enforcement of the law, Enrolled Act 57, would be fully authorized under the decision.
The ban carries a possible 14 years in prison for a pregnant person who gets an abortion or a health care provider that helps someone obtain an abortion.
One of the plaintiffs, a woman who is 22 weeks pregnant, described how her health care options would be limited by the ban, including delaying care until she is in a potentially life-threatening situation. Another woman, a practicing Jew, said her religion requires abortion to be an option when either physical or mental health of the pregnant person is in jeopardy.
Two medical doctors argued that they would no longer be able to "offer ethical, evidence-based health care" to patients under the ban.
The lawsuit also argues that, after the ban goes into effect, "some women may be forced to forego educational opportunities, face decreased opportunities to fulfill their economic potential, and may be more likely to experience economic uncertainty and raise their children in poverty due to the Wyoming Criminal Abortion Ban."
