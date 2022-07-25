Jackson abortion protest

Merritt Anderson, 25, holds her sign high and chants with the crowd during a rally on Town Square following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting 5-4 support to overturn Roe v. Wade. Anderson said she was there to speak up for the people who maybe cannot. Kathryn Ziesig/Jackson Hole Daily

CHEYENNE – Wyoming abortion providers, an abortion fund and residents filed a lawsuit Monday that seeks to temporarily prevent enforcement of the state's abortion ban.

The suit, filed in Teton County District Court, argues that the ban would cause "irreparable harm" to Wyomingites, and that it violates the state's constitution. This includes Article 1, Section 38, which says "each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions."

