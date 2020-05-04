CHEYENNE – About a month and a half after many were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie County’s plan to gradually reopen local businesses and restaurants was approved Monday by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.
Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon issued modified public health orders that allowed some businesses to begin operating over the weekend, and the state allows counties to propose their own modifications. Laramie County health officials submitted a plan broken down into four parts – the current state, phase one, phase two and phase three – with each lasting at least two weeks to allow them to assess how the virus progresses.
The earliest Laramie County could enter into phase one of the plan, in which dine-in services at restaurants would be available on a limited basis, is May 15.
“Right now, phase one and phase two, we would still be encouraging people to work from home, if that works with their company,” said Kathy Emmons, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department executive director. “And we have to keep in mind that with this plan, it's a living document. It’s going to be changing a lot as we learn more about the virus, as we learn more about how people handle it.”
To move into each subsequent phase, health officials must report a decrease or flattening of five statistics – the daily rate of COVID-19 cases, the percentage of cases caused by community spread, total hospital admissions due to COVID-19, the percentage of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the percentage of positive tests – sustained over the preceding two weeks.
Each of the five statistics is judged based on three rating categories. The metrics are rated as green for decreasing, yellow for level and red for increasing, based on virus activity in the county.
In Laramie County, all five metrics are currently out of the red category, County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said Monday. While promising, if there is a spike in local cases, Hartman has the ability to impose new restrictions or revive old ones.
Laramie County reported 158 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, of which 97 had recovered, as of Monday afternoon. The county's first and only confirmed death related to COVID-19 was announced April 15, while the state's death toll stood at seven Monday.
Hartman said the county chose a 14-day period for the phases because that’s how long it usually takes for people to start developing COVID-19 symptoms, giving them a window to monitor any increase or decrease in disease activity in the county.
Any decision to move on to the next phase would likely be made toward the end of that 14-day period, he said. Right now, Laramie County is in a fairly “flat” trend concerning the number of COVID-19 cases, but that number can change at any time.
“We want to make sure that the plan that's laid out for Laramie County is reflective of both current disease status in the county and making sure that we are not doing anything that's going to increase the likelihood or the chance that somebody is going to come into contact with the virus,” Emmons said.
Hartman added that throughout this process, it’s also important the hospitals don’t become overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and are able to provide high levels of care. He said Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has done a fantastic job with the cases they’ve had.
The plan also includes a goal for the county to eventually have the capacity to test 75% of Laramie County residents for COVID-19.
“The timeframe for this is uncertain, but may entail testing a certain percentage per month, as testing becomes more available,” the plan reads.
Emmons said they currently don’t have a developed plan for how to reach the 75% goal, but as testing methodology changes, she said they’ll go about revising how they’ll get to that goal. Hartman added the goal is to determine how many people in Laramie County have the virus, but it’s uncertain when health officials will be able to obtain that level of testing.
While some in-house dining could begin as soon as May 15 if metrics stay in the green or yellow, there would be strict guidelines on seating. No more than six people would be allowed at a table, and tables being used would have to be at least 10 feet apart. Under the plan, restaurant workers must also wear masks and gloves.
Those who are 65 or older, immune-compromised and other high-risk people would still be encouraged to utilize takeout instead of dining-in options.
The plan outlines specific guidelines for a wide range of industries, from bars to child care centers. Dale Steenbergen, CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, questioned how enforceable the industry-specific guidelines will be, though he said businesses will be mindful of public health regardless.
“If I'm a business, what do I need? I need customers,” Steenbergen said. “If the way I'm doing business makes all my customers sick, they're not gonna be doing business with me very long.”
Jerry Inniss, the owner of local burger joint 2 Doors Down, said keeping his restaurant clean has always been a priority, though his staff has taken extra sanitizing measures since the start of the pandemic. Inniss said it shouldn’t be difficult to get masks for his employees, adding the largest question will be how the public handles it.
“I just keep thinking to myself the image of a whole restaurant full of people wearing masks, but down around their necks because they can't eat with the mask on,” Inniss said. “It's gonna be interesting, to say the least.”
The county plan also requires restaurants with plans to reopen whenever the next phase begins to have additional disinfectant supplies on hand. Steenbergen noted while they’re anxious to open, some restaurant owners may need extra time to get everything necessary.
“I do think that's one of the important things about the county's releasing a document is at least people can get an idea of the kinds of things they're going to have to do (to reopen), and they can get to work on that,” he said.
Inniss agreed, adding he was glad to see plans for more of the government restrictions to be lifted.
“When you start opening up, you're now gonna hopefully put the responsibility back on the people to do the right thing,” he said.
While customers await the chance to return to their favorite local eateries, some businesses have gradually started to get back on their feet. Breck Collier, owner of Red Bison Home, said his shop used social media to announce its May 1 opening, but the shopping cadence is definitely still not back to normal.
“Overall, I feel like consumer confidence is still low, with everything going on,” Collier said. “People that have been here, and anticipating some stores reopening, have definitely responded, and that's great news for us.”
Collier said as far as the group gathering requirements forbidding 10 or more people, he hasn’t really had a problem with that. He added his store usually doesn’t have more than 10 people inside at a time anyway, except for maybe during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“We're just excited for our normal to come back,” Collier said. “And as people start enjoying summer weather, and tourists come into Cheyenne, I know it's not going to be the same as it was in previous years, but we are eager to serve our customers, and it's their patronage that keeps us here.”
While the plan doesn’t provide any sort of timetable for when and how long each phase would last, social distancing and face coverings will be a part of daily life for the foreseeable future. Every phase but the last one requires masks and social distancing at public areas and within businesses.
It is not until the final phase, referred to as “the New Normal” in the plan, that some distancing measures would be lifted. A timeline for entry into that phase is unknown, and as the plan reads, “even the ‘New Normal’ may continue to evolve.”