Attorney Patrick Hacker to represent WEA in lawsuit

Civil rights and employment law attorney Patrick Hacker talks about the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit against the state for failing to fund education adequately outside of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Hacker is representing WEA in the litigation. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The state argued Monday that the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit alleging inadequate K-12 education funding should be dismissed because the teachers union doesn’t have the right to file on the behalf of students and parents.

WEA filed the suit Aug. 18 in Laramie County District Court, asserting that the state had violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately. The lawsuit argues that the courts have repeatedly upheld the state’s constitutional obligation to finance “high-quality, fair and equitable public education” for every student, so as to keep the school financing system current with actual costs.


Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus