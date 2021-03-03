CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is welcoming new applications for 2022 Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants. The deadline to apply is May 1.
The application is available online – visit https://tinyurl.com/ybm8h5rq – or contact the Arts Council to be sent a paper copy.
Folk Art Mentoring Project Grants are designed to help masters of folk and traditional arts pass on their knowledge to eager apprentices from their community through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A master artist mentors their apprentice over time, in order to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.
Projects must occur between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, for no less than six months. The grant amount is $3,000 ($2,300 for master artist honorarium, and $700 for materials and/or travel).
Applications will be reviewed by a panel, and up to four projects will be selected for funding. Applications are made jointly between master and apprentice.
For more information, contact Josh Chrysler at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010.