CHEYENNE – The chair of the panel that will hear disciplinary proceedings in the case of the Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove issued an order Tuesday afternoon barring audio and video recording from the hearing.
The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Wyoming Ballroom at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The order was signed by Christopher H. Hawks, chair of the hearing panel for the Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility, which will hear the arguments related to allegations contained in two formal complaints filed against Manlove last year by Special Bar Counsel Weston W. Reeves.
Hawks, a Jackson-based attorney and president-elect of the Wyoming State Bar, is one of three members of a panel chosen from the full Board of Professional Responsibility. The other two members of the panel are Casper-based attorneys John Masterson and Alisha Rone.
The State Bar filed two separate charges against Manlove, one in June and one in October of last year. The charges allege that Manlove mishandled the prosecution of cases in Laramie County or inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment for employees of the district attorney’s office.
Tuesday’s order cites part of the Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure that lays out guidelines for hearings before the BPR.
“... Hearings and all matters commencing with filing the formal charge shall be conducted in conformity with the Wyoming Rules of Civil Procedure, the Wyoming Rules of Evidence, and the practice in this state in the trial of civil cases,” reads Rule 15(b).
“Hearing attendees who are observed using audio or video recording devices (including cellphones) will be ordered to turn such devices off,” the order says, and signs saying the same will be “prominently” displayed.
Although photos are not mentioned in the order, BPR clerk Brandi Robinson said in an email that photos “are a form of video recording and are not allowed.”
There will be a court reporter present at the hearing, Robinson said.
Because courts throughout the state, including in Laramie County, prohibit recordings during public hearings, the same practice will be followed at Manlove’s disciplinary hearing, the order says.
Although recording is not allowed, video links to watch Laramie County District Court proceedings are available upon request, and audio of hearings and trials across the state may be broadcast live on the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s website.
The hearing panel may allow limited cellphone use during the hearing for things like scheduling witnesses, the order says.
In response to Tuesday’s order, Stephen Melchior, Manlove’s attorney in the matter, filed an emergency petition for writ of review with the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The petition says the order barring audio and video was entered after the BPR learned Manlove intended to livestream the hearing. A final pre-hearing order filed Jan. 27 states that “either party may video and/or livestream the hearing in this matter,” and that any costs and logistics are the responsibility of whoever streams it.
It’s problematic, Melchior said, that when the public has a chance to hear directly from Manlove without the filter of the news media, an order like this was entered – and so close to the beginning of the hearing.
“Whenever the government is involved in a matter, there should be complete transparency. It should be ... open for the listening and observing eye of the public, and especially in the case where you have an elected official 67.1% of the Laramie County electorate votes into office, and there’s an effort to take her out of office using an administrative proceeding by unelected individuals,” he said.
Further, because Laramie County district and circuit court judges may testify during the hearing, he said, the public has a right to know the actions of public figures who will come up for a retention vote.
Melchior said he would make his objection to the BPR before the start of the hearing Wednesday.
“(This case) raises enormous separation-of-powers issues, constitutional issues, and it is a novel and unprecedented case of major importance and magnitude,” Melchior said. “It’s of monumental interest, and I’m surprised by the ruling.”
Robinson said the board had only held one public disciplinary hearing prior to Manlove’s, “and the issue of photos/videos/audio recording never came up.”
In August 2020, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the Supreme Court had denied a request from former Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Becket Hinckley’s attorneys that his disciplinary hearing be private.
The Rules of Disciplinary Procedure were amended in 2019, making all documents and information related to a disciplinary proceedings available to the public.
Background on the hearingWhile the final pre-hearing order provides a rough outline of how the hearing will be conducted, “There is no plan or idea to which witnesses will be called which day,” BPR clerk Robinson said in an email.
The hearing will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day, with a break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Each side has 30 minutes for opening arguments. Special Bar Counsel will begin and must complete its case against Manlove by noon Monday, Feb. 7, and may save part of its allotted time for rebuttal evidence and testimony following Manlove’s presentation of her case. Manlove and her attorney must complete their case by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Both parties will have equal time to present evidence and call witnesses.
Closing arguments will begin following any rebuttal by Special Bar Counsel, but will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the latest. Each side will have 45 minutes.
After closing arguments conclude, the BPR will begin deliberating. If it decides Manlove has violated the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys at Law, “the BPR shall promptly receive evidence and testimony regarding any aggravating or mitigating circumstances before determining the appropriate sanction for the violation.”
The hearing must end by 5 p.m. Feb. 11, according to the order.
Over the past eight months, Manlove has largely denied the allegations against her set out in both formal charges, saying they fail to provide evidence that she violated any Rules of Professional Conduct. She has said her decisions come down to prosecutorial discretion and how she chooses to run her office, especially under pressure of state budget cuts.
In December 2020, all four Laramie County District Court judges and all three circuit court judges sent a letter to the Bar alleging that Manlove dismissed an excessive amount of cases, categorically refused to prosecute certain types of cases and was abusive toward her employees, causing an employment shortage. An investigation resulting from that letter, along with complaints from two mothers of domestic violence victims who said Manlove’s office mishandled their daughters’ cases, formed the first formal Bar charge, filed June 11.
In a second formal charge, filed Oct. 18, the Bar alleged false statements and excuses by Manlove about her office not being able to access crime lab results had impeded the administration of justice in Laramie County, including in an alleged sexual abuse of a minor case. Manlove pushed back in her response, saying it was up to law enforcement and other such agencies to notify her office about available evidence from the Wyoming State Crime Lab. Because of program limitations, the crime lab directly notifies agencies that submit evidence – not the DA’s office, she said.