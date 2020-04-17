CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education will host a virtual meeting starting at 8 a.m. April 23 via the online Zoom platform.
At that meeting, the board will consider adopting Chapter 3 Emergency Rule of Practice and Procedure to grant exceptions to accountability requirements to schools that were unable to administer the statewide assessment, WY-TOPP, for good cause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft rules would offer a streamlined way for districts to request this exception for all of the schools in each district.
The board will also consider voting to approve a vendor for the study of the effectiveness of the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act on Wyoming’s educational system.
Additionally, the board will discuss options for finalizing the computer science performance standards, as recommended by Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill. This will include discussion of the process, timeline and format for creating performance standards for grades K-12 in computer science and the other nine content areas.
Members of the public may listen online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95089620669, or by dialing 646-558-8656 and using access code 950 8962 0669.