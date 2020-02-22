CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education will host a regular meeting Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28, at the state Capitol to elect new officers, as well as to recognize Wyoming educators, including the 2020 Milken Award Winner, the 2020 Wyoming Teacher of the Year and the 2017-18 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) awardees and 2019 PAEMST finalists.
The Thursday meeting begins at 1 p.m. in Public Meeting Room 5 in the Capitol Extension. The Friday meeting starts at 8 a.m. in Public Meeting Room 6 in the Capitol Extension. For public access to the meetings, a map is available on the Wyoming Legislature website.
Gov. Mark Gordon will address the board starting at 8 a.m. Friday. His remarks will amplify his thoughts on education from his State of the State speech.
On its action item agenda, the board will consider approval of the 2016 Science Performance Level Descriptors and Science Blueprint. The standards became effective in 2016, and must be implemented by the start of the 2020-21 school year. The board will also consider approving the request for proposal to study the effectiveness of the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act.
The public is encouraged to attend both days. Public parking is available on the third level of the parking garage at Carey Avenue and 24th Street.
Members of the public also may listen online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3077776213, or by dialing 646-558-8656 using access code 307-777-6213. The public also can follow the SBE on Twitter @WYStateBoardEd.