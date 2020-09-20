CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education will meet via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider formally adopting changes to the Chapter 10 Rules on Standards regarding the proposed 2020 Computer Science Performance Standards and the proposed 2020 Math Extended Standards, according to a news release.
During the session, the SBE and the Wyoming Department of Education will discuss state accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the missed statewide assessments at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The board will also hear an update on Ignite Wyoming and continue discussion on “The Profile of a Graduate.”
Register in advance for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3kwdmlm. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email explaining how to join the session.