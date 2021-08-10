CHEYENNE – In 2020, the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation partnered to launch a new historic marker program commemorating the history of women’s suffrage in the United States.

On Tuesday, Wyoming’s first historic marker was dedicated at the former home of Esther Hobart Morris with the consent of its current owners, John and Maria Kopper. Esther Hobart Morris was the first female Justice of the Peace in the United States. She was appointed in February of 1870 in South Pass City. Morris was a prominent supporter of Wyoming Legislative Council President William Bright’s 1869 suffrage bill that not only allowed women the right to vote, but to also hold office.

The public dedication was attended by Gov. Mark Gordon, first lady Jennie Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and several members of the state Legislature. In his comments, Buchanan noted, “This home was the residence of Esther Hobart Morris from the 1880s until April 3, 1902, when she passed away. She is buried in nearby Lakeview Cemetery. Here, in the shadow of the state Capitol, she continued to support the rights of women after a career as a justice of the peace and an 1876 term as vice president of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association. Recognition of this home will help bring her story to the attention of the many tourists who frequent Cheyenne each year.”

The marker is located at 2114 Warren Ave. in Cheyenne. The public is welcome to view the marker and encouraged to use the visit as an opportunity to learn about the life and contributions of one of Wyoming’s most prominent historical figures.

