...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301... 302...
304... 305...307...308 AND 310...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302,
304, 305, 307, 308, AND 310...
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
State celebrates women’s suffrage with historic marker
CHEYENNE – In 2020, the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation partnered to launch a new historic marker program commemorating the history of women’s suffrage in the United States.
On Tuesday, Wyoming’s first historic marker was dedicated at the former home of Esther Hobart Morris with the consent of its current owners, John and Maria Kopper. Esther Hobart Morris was the first female Justice of the Peace in the United States. She was appointed in February of 1870 in South Pass City. Morris was a prominent supporter of Wyoming Legislative Council President William Bright’s 1869 suffrage bill that not only allowed women the right to vote, but to also hold office.
The public dedication was attended by Gov. Mark Gordon, first lady Jennie Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and several members of the state Legislature. In his comments, Buchanan noted, “This home was the residence of Esther Hobart Morris from the 1880s until April 3, 1902, when she passed away. She is buried in nearby Lakeview Cemetery. Here, in the shadow of the state Capitol, she continued to support the rights of women after a career as a justice of the peace and an 1876 term as vice president of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association. Recognition of this home will help bring her story to the attention of the many tourists who frequent Cheyenne each year.”
The marker is located at 2114 Warren Ave. in Cheyenne. The public is welcome to view the marker and encouraged to use the visit as an opportunity to learn about the life and contributions of one of Wyoming’s most prominent historical figures.