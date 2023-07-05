GILLETTE — An updated school facility priority list released earlier this month came under fire as state officials raised questions at a committee meeting in Gillette last week.
By the end of the hours-long discussion, legislators walked away with “a lot to consider,” said Sen. Bill Landon, R-Casper.
In theory, the new list scores the capacity and condition needs for school district facilities across the state, prioritizing the buildings by which ones are in need of the most help, whether they’re over capacity or in need of serious repair. The list differs from past years, when a consolidated schedule was used to prioritize projects that also used capacity and condition data.
Changes are due in part to emergency rules that came about when the Legislature eliminated the consolidation schedule during the 2023 legislative session.
But the change in data collection and the use of a new firm has legislators and school officials questioning the validity of the updated list that dropped projects the state’s Select Committee on School Facilities has had on its radar for decades, or, conversely, placed some schools that recently had major repairs near the top.
The committee is in charge of recommending the millions of dollars spent on school facilities projects to the governor and Joint Appropriations Committee.
Throughout the select committee meeting Thursday, legislators questioned a perceived lack of transparency by the state school officials in charge of overseeing the new firm, Bureau Veritas, that created the list, uncertainty in why the new criteria changed priority rankings in such significant ways and what appears to be a counterintuitive approach to moving new projects forward.
“I think we have to get our minds around what happened with this new system and rankings,” Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, a member of the committee, said after the meeting.
“I couldn’t even give a reason, still can’t give a good reason for the drops, and I’m not a believer in the new rankings and how it was done.”
McKeown said the new system, which projects a building’s needs up to 20 years in the future and tracks how ongoing projects affect a facility’s condition score, seems to provide a better dataset than the previous studies that only looked at a building’s needs at one specific point in time. But he noted that the new system should also operate fairly, which he didn’t believe was done.
Matt Anderson, Bureau Veritas program manager, said the group had employees go to every school facility across the state.
Sean Mathes said that although employees did visit, the amount of time spent in different schools was inadequate to see what repairs were needed. He said an employee looked at Campbell County High School for one day, rather than the more than two days that were slotted, and Twin Spruce Junior High was only toured for about four hours.
Conversation and questions also dug into the Most Cost Effective Remedy (MCER) studies that had previously been completed by school districts. At least Campbell, Laramie and Teton county school districts had previously completed studies for school facilities, but those studies, which act as the stepping stone toward state approved construction money, are no longer valid.
Because of new statute changes, projects are essentially starting from scratch. To move forward, a second study is needed on top of the previous one, which seemed counterintuitive to local and state officials.
“Are we basically saying we’re throwing out any previous MCER studies on these (buildings), and we’re going to re-evaluate on the new index?” asked Committee Chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne.
“At this point in time, yes,” said Valerie Hughes, school facilities division administrator.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, asked if wiping the slate clean was essential based on statutory requirements or a change that’s unnecessary and would cost double the money for the state or districts. If not required by law, he asked that the previous lists be used to expedite time and save money.
“Is that something that we’re allowed to do?” he asked.
Hughes said she would need to go back and take a look to see if that would be possible.
During public comment, local officials appealed for the committee to take the needs of CCHS into account however they could. It’s unclear what can actually be done, but district officials are hopeful there are possible solutions and exceptions that can be made when they feel their buildings are misrepresented on the facility list.
Possible solutions
If school officials are dissatisfied with their facility condition score, Hughes recommended the filing of an inadequacy report that details why a facility is not up to par for learning. In the last month, she said Teton County School District employees filed the report, and it’s now under review.
Superintendent Alex Ayers said the district will file the report, but said that the process hadn’t previously been recommended and that it didn’t make sense, because ultimately the district would need to complete a new MCER study on top of the one completed for CCHS in 2020.
Conestoga Elementary School, which was built in 1982, is set to receive money from the state for a study. It ranked as No. 8 on the priority list.
“Unnecessary,” Ayers said to the committee. “It doesn’t make any sense. Our district wasn’t asked, ‘These are the results of your district, let alone statewide, does this make sense?’”
Since he’s unaware of issues at Conestoga, Ayers suggested shifting the money the state would give for a study of Conestoga to CCHS. CCHS was built in 1972 and has been on the docket for repairs since 2016. The issues range from backed up sewer lines to shut down elevators, non-wheelchair accessible bathrooms and an HVAC system that hasn’t had a complete overhaul since the facility was built.
“Instead of using resources to conduct a study that doesn’t need that at this time,” Ayers said, “use those resources to take an updated look at the Campbell County study.”
In the future, Anne Ochs, Campbell County School District chairwoman, suggested district maintenance departments putting together a list of buildings the district knows are in the worst condition. That way, time is saved for the people the state sends to assess the state’s buildings.
The prepared list would save consultants time and give local officials peace of mind in knowing that projects needing extensive repairs are being looked at thoroughly, she said.
Further discussion
Although Campbell County officials pleaded for the committee to not accept the facility list as proposed, that door has already been shut, unless officials want to scrap everything all together.
“The (School Facilities) Commission has accepted it and the commission has adopted it,” Brown said. Although he said the committee could write law that says committee members don’t accept the list, that would put projects even further behind.
“If we do that, it literally blows up the entire process and it delays everything all over again,” he said.
He plans on using what the committee has to work with but also having “big, big discussions” in the course of the next year, pointing out that it’s not only Campbell County but also other districts that have brought concerns forward.
The committee can make exceptions to the facility’s construction budget but ultimately, the budget still goes through the appropriations committee where changes also can happen.