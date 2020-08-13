CHEYENNE – The Laramie County District Attorney’s office conceded to evidence violations at a hearing Wednesday morning in district court.
The admission was related to a failure to provide the defense 626 pages of restitution documents until the day before Brian Box was scheduled to be sentenced July 8.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe heard arguments from both the state and the defense, and told them he would take the matter under advisement. He said he’ll make his decision by the time of Box’s rescheduled sentencing Aug. 24.
Box was the chief operator of the hunting-focused travel agency in Frontier Mall known as both Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. In late 2018 and early 2019, Box allegedly stole $125,000 from 34 people through his business, which is no longer operating.
Box pleaded not guilty last fall to 28 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of fraud by check and two counts of use of another’s credit card. His guilty plea was part of a plea agreement between him and the state in which he agreed to served up to three years in prison. Two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses were dropped as part of the agreement.
Defense attorney Joanne Zook said prosecutors violated the criminal case management order and Rule 16(c) of the Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure. This rule governs discovery and inspection conduct regarding evidence.
“He claims a violation of Wyoming Rule of Criminal Procedure 16, and the state concedes that that rule was violated in this case – violate production of certain documents,” prosecutor Rachel Berkness said. “But what this court must assess is whether prejudice occurred and what remedy for that prejudice is appropriate.”
In this case, Berkness said of the 626 pages, a lot of that information was duplicated in information that was already handed over to the defense. She said of those pages, only about 22 pages were new information.
She also said with the new information, Box wasn’t prejudiced with this information. If there is no prejudice, there is no sanction needed, Berkness said.
“What is the reason that those documents weren’t produced until after Mr. Box changed his plea?” Sharpe asked.
“So my understanding of the reason why they weren’t produced was because there were so many case numbers associated with this conduct,” Berkness said.
The district attorney’s office also has access to a law enforcement database, which the defense doesn’t, that had this information sitting in it for months, Zook said.
Zook also said there is a potential Brady violation in the case. A Brady violation is the “suppression by the prosecution of evidence favorable to an accused upon request violates due process where the evidence is material either to guilt or to punishment, irrespective of the good faith or bad faith of the prosecution,” as outlined in the case of Brady v. Maryland, 1963.
Sharpe also asked Zook about her request to modify some of the felony charges to misdemeanor charges. He asked Zook if she is still requesting that, to which she said she still is. She said in some of the documents, there are instances of the trips being booked by two people, and when that amount is divided, the amount stolen from each person is under $1,000, which is the felony threshold.
“And so what we’re asking for, as a sanction as a remedy to Mr. Box, is to prevent the state from using this evidence at a restitution hearing because of their late disclosure of this evidence,” Zook said. “Mr. Box this entire time has been trying, and requesting, and asking for restitution. And it didn’t happen until the night before sentencing.”
In these documents, Zook said she found copies of checks that hadn’t been previously disclosed and reservation numbers that also hadn’t been disclosed. She said the reservation numbers were very important because it proves Box did book some of the trips.
Due to the late documents, she also was unable to do an independent investigation into these trips to see if a deposit was actually made.
In addition to the reservation numbers, Zook said there were conflicting statements made by some of the victims in the documents. One victim told police that Box booked the airline tickets for her, but there is a handwritten note by her that states she bought airline tickets on her own.
Zook said Box isn’t seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, although Sharpe indicated the court would be inclined to grant that request. She said Box believes the plea agreement is appropriate under the circumstances; the issue is he wants to be able to pay people back and needs a remedy for the evidence violations.
“I will give you my ruling, if not in writing before, orally at the time that we have the sentencing hearing. I think one thing that’s clear that I don’t have the ability to do is to change what is charged as a felony,” Sharpe said. “I don’t have the ability as a judge as a sanction to change a felony to a misdemeanor any more than I could change water into wine.”