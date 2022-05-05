CHEYENNE – The filing period for state, county and municipal office candidates starts a week from today.
This does not include any school, college and special district elections, which have a separate filing period in August.
Candidates seeking election must file with the respective state or local agency by 5 p.m. May 27 in order to be placed on the Aug. 16 primary election or Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Federal and statewide
There are a significant number of federal and statewide offices on the ballot for the 2022 election cycle.
Rep. Liz Cheney’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for re-election. Currently, there are five Republicans in the running against Cheney, and two independent candidates. Based solely on campaign donations, the frontrunners in the first quarter were Cheney and Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman.
The requirements for running for House include being over the age of 25, a U.S. citizen for more than seven years, a resident of Wyoming at the time of election and not claiming residency elsewhere while seeking election. Candidates must also file with the Federal Election Commission in regards to their campaign finances, as well as pay a $750 filing fee with the Wyoming Secretary of State.
Wyoming’s governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction are nearing the end of their four-year terms, along with circuit court judges in the first through ninth districts. The district courts function on a six-year term, and judges in the first, third, sixth, eighth and ninth districts will stand for retention in November.
To run for governor, candidates must be at least 30 years old and have lived in the state for five years. Any other statewide office position has a 25-year-old age requirement, and they must live in the district from which they’re elected for at least a year preceding their election. The filing fee is $300.
Among lawmakers, every member of the Wyoming House is up for re-election for their two-year terms. Since the Wyoming Senate has four-year terms, only candidates in odd-numbered districts are running in 2022.
A state representative must be at least 21 years old and live in the district that elected them for at least a year in advance. This is the same for a state senator, but the age minimum is 25. The Wyoming Secretary of State requires a $100 filing fee and the creation of an online campaign finance account for two reports.
However, since it is a redistricting year, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said there are exceptions to residency rules in both legislative and municipal offices. To find out more about whether an individual qualifies, contact the relevant filing office.
“The requirements are less stringent during a redistricting year because the law recognizes that the lines may have been moved,” Lee said.
To file online for any of these offices and pay by credit card, visit https://sos.wyo.gov. Call 307-777-5860 for assistance.
Laramie County
The offices up for election in Laramie County include the coroner, district attorney, sheriff, clerk, treasurer, assessor and the clerk of the district court. Three of the five county commissioner seats are also up for election.
Besides paying a $100 filing fee, being a qualified elector, a U.S. citizen and also residing in the country during their term of office, the only offices with additional requirements are the county assessor and attorney, as well as the district attorney. The county assessor must own real property in the county in which they’re elected. The county attorney must be a member of the Wyoming State Bar, and the district attorney must be a licensed lawyer for at least four years and be a good-standing member of the Bar.
Applications can be filed online with the Laramie County Clerk’s Office and can be found at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner/. Lee said there are other options for those without internet access.
“If they don’t have a computer and can’t print it off, they can come to our office and we will provide them with an application,” she said.
Similar to state offices, campaign finance reports must also be filed with the appropriate office. One is due seven days before the election, and another is due following the election. Both county and city candidates also have to file with the county clerk’s office if there is a campaign committee.
Lee said there will also be a candidate roster posted on at the end of each day of the filing period. And on the final day, there will be a list of statewide, legislative, county and municipal candidates posted.
Cheyenne
The only elections at the city level in Cheyenne are for one of the three City Council seats in each of the three wards. These are nonpartisan positions held for four-year terms.
Qualifications for the office of City Council include being a U.S. citizen, a resident of Wyoming and meeting the provisions of ward residency requirements.
Candidates must file an application for nomination in-person at the Cheyenne City Clerk’s Office and pay $25. The application and municipal election information are at cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/Departments/City-Clerk/Municipal-Elections.