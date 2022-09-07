Suicide in Wyoming

Statistics on suicide in Wyoming.

CHEYENNE –  The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month.

The free two-day event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus