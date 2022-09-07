...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER
WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month.
The free two-day event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
“Unfortunately, Wyoming consistently has had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with the WDH, in a news release on Tuesday. “While the numbers are attention-getting and sobering, we know these numbers aren’t just statistics. They represent loved ones, teachers, co-workers, friends and children. It is nearly impossible to find someone in Wyoming who hasn’t been affected by suicide.”
Hoover said the symposium is an opportunity to examine what can be done to better help our communities in the fight against suicide. The two-day agenda will allow attendees to discuss current trends, substance use, suicide loss and the future of prevention.
Planned topics include veteran suicide, destigmatization, transforming loss into action, and suicidal ideation, with presentations from experts across Wyoming and the U.S.
Free suicide prevention training, known as Question Persuade Refer, or QPR, will be available. Information will also be available about the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline number.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the symposium is asked to contact the Injury and Violence Prevention Program at 307-777-2923 seven days prior to the meeting to describe their needs.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. national suicide prevention lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the crisis text line.