CHEYENNE – State Engineer Greg Lanning will solicit comments on the 2015 Laramie County Control Area Order at a public hearing from 1-4 p.m. March 4 in Room 108 of the Clay Pathfinder Building on the Laramie County Community College campus.
Responding to mounting concerns over increasing development and use of groundwater resources in the LCCA, former State Engineer Patrick Tyrrell issued an order on April 1, 2015, guiding groundwater development within the LCCA.
The 2015 Order identified four distinct areas within the LCCA characterized by varying hydrogeologic conditions and levels of development: the “Drawdown Area,” the “Conservation Area,” the “Unaffected Area” and “Underlying Units.” In all but the “Unaffected Area,” which is largely north of Horse Creek, the order set forth well spacing requirements for all new wells.
The Order also requires meters for all wells except for stock and domestic uses, and metered amounts must be reported to the State Engineer’s Office annually. Meters had to be installed prior to use in Water Year 2017.
The State Engineer’s Office has been reviewing the effects of the order since November 2019.
Lanning will solicit comments on the 2015 Order at the public hearing and for 30 days after the hearing. After receiving comments, the State Engineer will then determine whether the terms of the 2015 Order shall continue to apply or whether a new order should be issued. If no new order is issued by April 1, the terms of the 2015 Order will continue in force, for consecutive three-year periods until a new order is issued.
The 2015 Order will remain effective until rescinded, superseded or modified by another order of the State Engineer, or replaced by an appropriator agreement as envisioned in Wyoming Statute § 41-3-915© and approved by the State Engineer.