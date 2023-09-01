CHEYENNE — The Wyoming School Facilities Commission announced during a special meeting Wednesday the proposed replacement of a Cheyenne elementary school as part of the $95 million the Legislature set aside for school construction this year.
Laramie County School District 1, under the design and construction portion of the state’s budget, flags on three capacities and three conditions, with two of the conditions being “very high,” according to Jerry Vincent, director of the State Construction Department. Three Laramie County elementary schools have the highest capacity need in the state, with Arp Elementary School in the lead, according to the SCD report.
Capacity need refers to the number of students which can be legally contained in a classroom, and condition refers to the safety and functioning space of the physical building.
Andy Knapp, executive director of facilities and planning for LCSD1, said the state would not specifically name what the project funds are for, and there are “several schools in need of condition remedies” in the district.
“I would anticipate we would be making some sort of plan to deal with Arp,” said Knapp, who confirmed the south Cheyenne elementary school was one of the top priorities.
The state requested to have a sit-down meeting with the director, Knapp said, which would be to go over the school district’s long-term plan. LCSD1 wants to address a piece of the South triad with the state department, which includes Arp Elementary. The state still has yet to agree to the demolition request for Arp Elementary put forth by the school district.
“It would have been premature to demo(lish) that previously, or the state would not have paid,” Knapp said. “The state has the obligation to pay for the demolition and construction of all of our schools.”
The existing Arp Elementary was vacated at the end of the 2002-23 school year in anticipation of demolition, and students who would have attended that school are being taught in the Eastridge Elementary swing space on Pershing Boulevard.
The currently requested funding amount for the new elementary school in LCSD1 is just over $3 million, according to the SCD report, which is “contingent upon a final MCER decision.”
“The state will sit down with Laramie 1 and do a lot of the pre-MCER meetings set up and scope so that, when our consultant is hired, they can hit the ground running,” Vincent said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Vincent said a request has already been put forward to address capacity issues at Cheyenne’s East High School. All three main high schools in LCSD1 are tracking on different capacity levels, but remedy proposals for the other two institutions will be analyzed with a MCER consultant.
“If you were to take all of our schools that really need a condition remedy, and then you took all our capacity ones, as well, we would have multiple schools we would need to be building new or replacing,” Knapp said Thursday.
