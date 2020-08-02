CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board wants to help you learn more about preserving your historical records and making them available.
If you work with historical papers, photographs, newspapers, videos, audiotapes or other archival materials, the SHRAB is making up to $2,500 available to help your organization pay for training opportunities that may be beyond your budget this year.
The SHRAB is also interested in receiving applications for funds to hire an archival consultant. Such a consultant could advise your institution on how to arrange and preserve your collections, or digitize them, and make them available to the public. The SHRAB web page has listings of training opportunities, and can show you where to look to find archival consultants.
Apply for funding by Oct. 1; all training or consultations must take place before Dec. 31. Applications will be evaluated as they are received, so the sooner you apply the better.
Take a look at the examples of training opportunities on the SHRAB web page, https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/state-historical-records-advisory-board, under Apply for Grants. Webinars and courses cover such topics as the basics of archives and archival management, records management, digitization, audio preservation, preservation quality oral history recordings, working with photographs and preserving email, as well as the general management, reference and marketing skills needed to make your collections accessible to the public.
Contact Kathy Marquis, SHRAB coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions about the suitability of the training or consulting work you have in mind. She can be reached by phone at 307-777-8691 or by email to Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov.