CHEYENNE – Need financial assistance to help finalize your history project? The Wyoming State Historical Society, a nonprofit membership-driven educational organization, offers cash grants to people involved in research activities based on various aspects of the state’s history.
The grants, ranging from $100 to $1,500, are awarded based on applications submitted to the Society’s Lola Homsher Endowment Fund Committee. The deadline is Feb. 28, with applicants notified of the results in the spring. All applications must be submitted electronically via the Society’s website at www.wyshs.org.
Grant monies are drawn from a fund established by the late Lola Homsher, a noted historian and state archivist. One of Homsher’s most significant contributions to preserve Wyoming history came when she spearheaded establishing the Wyoming State Historical Society in 1953. After her retirement, Homsher made a major donation to the Society that has been used as an endowment to help fund Society programs.
The committee reviews all proposals and makes awards after the selection process has been completed, usually in the spring. Preference is given to proposals that promise original research on topics related to Wyoming history. Wyoming residents are also given preference, but all applications are welcome. Proposals must include a statement of purpose, an explanation of the project, the value to Wyoming history and a description of how the public will benefit from the research.
Applications and rules are available on Society’s website at www.wyshs.org. If you do not have access to the web, contact the Wyoming State Historical Society at 307-322-3014 or linda@wyshs.org to receive a copy of the application.