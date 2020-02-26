CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Historical Society is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations that have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history in 2019.
The deadline for nominations is April 30. Possible nominees include young historians, someone who has restored old photographs or documents, those who have written books significant to Wyoming history and many more.
The awards are divided into seven main category groups, including:
- Publication Awards
- Audio or Video Documentary Awards
- Fine Arts Awards
- Youth Awards
- Special Awards, such as Outstanding Wyoming Teacher of the Year
- Memorial Awards
- Preservation Awards
The awards program opens many opportunities to recognize the efforts of individuals or organizations in promoting Wyoming’s rich legacy.
For specific information about each category, review the Awards Manual at www.wyshs.org or email linda@wyshs.org to receive a hard copy. Most nominations can be received hard copy, but the exception is that the two preservation awards must be submitted electronically.