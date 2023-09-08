CHEYENNE – Wyoming state legislators criticized an initiative to reduce property taxation for homeowners by 50%, arguing the bill's passage would ultimately strip state funding for public schools. 

The proposed initiative, formally dubbed the "People's Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner's Property Exemption," was conditionally certified by Secretary of State Chuck Gray at the end of last month. Spearheaded by Brent Bien, a former Wyoming governor candidate, alongside committee applicants Cheryl Aguiar and Richard Weber, the bill needs to gather 100 signatures of support from registered voters by the end of September. If successful, nearly 30,000 Wyoming voter signatures would be needed by Feb. 12 for the proposal to be added to the 2024 election ballot.

