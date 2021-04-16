CHEYENNE – One of the major issues of the Wyoming Legislature’s recent general session – Medicaid expansion – will soon be back before state lawmakers for consideration ahead of a likely special session in mid-July.
The decision to again consider expanding Medicaid coverage to an estimated 24,000 people in Wyoming was one of several choices made by the Legislature’s Management Council during its meeting Friday. The Management Council, which consists of leading lawmakers and is tasked with setting the legislative agenda, mulled a wide range of topics to be considered by the Legislature’s standing committees over the coming year.
The first topic to generate discussion among the council was Medicaid expansion, which would provide coverage to residents who are at or below 138% of the federal poverty level. During the Legislature’s recent session, two proposals to expand Medicaid failed, despite gaining momentum due to new federal incentives that would boost the federal government's funding for traditional Medicaid coverage.
While the proposal’s defeat would normally mean it couldn't be revived until next year, the likelihood of a special session in mid-July changes that dynamic. Legislative leaders have frequently highlighted that mid-July timeframe for a special session for lawmakers to distribute roughly $1.1 billion in federal relief coming to the state through the federal American Rescue Plan.
“If you authorized this (topic), we could have this ready for the special session,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, told the council Friday. “That’s a bit controversial, but I’ll just throw that out there first.”
The proposal drew some pushback from a few council members, who questioned why the proposal would go to the Joint Revenue Committee, rather than the committee dedicated to health care issues that defeated a Medicaid expansion proposal last month.
A motion to remove Medicaid expansion from the Joint Revenue Committee’s list of topics was offered by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, but it failed by a 7-4 margin. A handful of lawmakers argued Medicaid expansion was an appropriate measure to consider during the July special session.
“We’re going to be going into a special session where we'll be talking about federal money coming into the state and how to best use it,” House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said. “This is the perfect time to take another good look at Medicaid expansion as part of that. I think we would be remiss to not do it.”
Others mentioned the possibility of using some of the federal aid to potentially pay for Medicaid expansion, which is estimated to cost around $20 million per biennium to the state. House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, noted the recent session was the first time he supported Medicaid expansion, and he believed it to be worthy of discussion during the special session.
“In a special session, we have the ability to expend some federal dollars so that, perhaps … we could switch and create an endowment that actually pays for Medicaid long term, so that the state's not out anything,” Sommers said. “So I think there's options we have that would make it much more palatable than probably it has been in the past. In the past, it's not been about philosophy. To me, it's been about – where are we gonna get the money to pay for it?”
The Joint Revenue Interim Committee will meet sometime over the next few months ahead of the July special session to consider Medicaid expansion, as well as other issues on its agenda.
The Management Council approved many other interim topics during its meeting Friday. They include:
Corporate income tax
A couple years removed from the most recent and serious consideration of imposing a corporate income tax in Wyoming, the topic will return to the Joint Revenue Committee over the interim session.
Case, who co-chairs the Joint Revenue Committee, argued the proposal was worth consideration as a matter of fairness, noting “not everybody has all their oars in the water” when it comes to the state's tax structure.
“There's a large retail establishment in my neck of the woods that pays two types of taxes. They pay taxes on their property tax … that works out to be something like $150,000 a year,” Case said. “They also pay a sales tax on the stuff that’s consumed inside … That's a minuscule amount of money. We're talking a huge multi-million dollar business that contributes very little.”
However, others argued the proposal has been examined extensively in recent interim sessions.
“What is the committee going to discuss that hasn't already been discussed?” asked Gray.
Gray then made a motion to remove the corporate income tax topic from the committee’s list, but that motion failed by a margin similar to the vote on removing Medicaid expansion from the list.
Transportation funding
With the state facing a substantial funding shortfall to maintain its roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee will consider options to create a sustainable solution to address the issue.
A pair of transportation funding proposals – one to set in motion a plan to toll Interstate 80 and another to raise the state’s fuel tax – failed during the legislative session earlier this year. But legislators will continue to examine those topics in the coming months, according to committee co-chair Rep. Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins.
“Everything's on the table for how we handle those (infrastructure needs),” Burkhart told the council. “We are not discounting any potential to fund those or to address those issues. It's our intention to take a good, long, hard look at all those.”
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is facing annually unmet needs worth an estimated $354 million, according to a study released late last year.
Redistricting
The issue of redistricting will be back before legislators over the coming year, as it is once every decade after the completion of the U.S. Census.
This time around, the timeline will be slightly murkier than usual, as lawmakers await Census results that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All states are expected to receive the sweeping population data by no later than Sept. 30, according to an announcement from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Wyoming, the duty to redraw legislative districts this year will fall to the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
“Redistricting is going to happen fairly late in the year,” said Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who co-chairs the committee. "It’ll probably involve somewhere between five and 10 meetings late in the year. We’ll meet in July for one to get ready on it.”
After the committee hears from stakeholders across the state, a bill authorizing redistricting will likely be drafted and voted on during the Legislature’s 2022 budget session.
Hate crimes legislation
The Management Council also approved a topic for the Joint Judiciary Committee to examine a bill related to bias-motivated crime reporting, commonly known as hate crimes legislation.
During their recent session, lawmakers weighed a hate crime proposal sponsored by Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, that would have allowed judges to consider whether a crime was motivated by bias during sentencing. Ultimately, the committee decided to table his proposal and instead weigh its options during the interim session.
Wyoming is one of three states without any sort of hate crime law on its books, along with Arkansas and South Carolina. The Equality State could soon become the final state that hasn’t passed any sort of hate crime legislation, though that depends on one’s definition of a hate crimes law.
In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently signed a stripped-down hate crimes proposal into state law, though the proposal has drawn criticism from several groups for not outlining specific groups and for not covering lower-level offenses. For example, the Anti-Defamation League has said it still won't consider Arkansas as having a hate crimes law, according to the Associated Press.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina House of Representatives passed a hate crimes bill earlier this month, though it still needs to gain passage from the Senate before it could become law, according to The State.