CHEYENNE – With the deadline approaching for Wyoming’s federal stimulus money to be spent, local officials are feeling better about that timeline following a meeting of the State Loan and Investment Board this week.
Since the summer, the board, which consists of Wyoming’s five statewide elected leaders, has been in the process of reviewing applications from cities, towns, counties, hospitals and tribes to ensure the requests are for virus-related expenses.
Under current federal guidelines, that money from Congress must be spent by the end of this year, which had some local officials worried that it may not be disbursed in time to meet the deadline.
But the SLIB meeting Thursday resulted in roughly $4.3 million being approved for the city of Cheyenne, which has Mayor Marian Orr and other officials feeling a bit relieved.
“It reminded me of completing a finals project and turning it in and getting fair marks from a professor,” Orr said. “It’s certainly been several months in the works to apply for these funds, and as frustrating as it’s been, we are feeling a light at the end of the tunnel in our applications.”
The largest share of the approved expenses, which the state will provide reimbursements for in coming weeks, was a roughly $3.2 million request to backfill payroll for city officials directly involved in combating COVID-19.
The city also won approval for a project to allow for livestreaming City Council meetings at the Cheyenne Civic Center. During Thursday’s meeting, City Attorney Mike O’Donnell told the board that the funding would get rid of the City Council’s current virtual setup.
“We received numerous complaints from the community from folks who do not have computer capabilities sufficient to join the (council) meetings, but they’re not being able to be heard at the meetings,” O’Donnell said. “This equipment would allow us to hold a live City Council meeting at the Civic Center, with the audience properly socially distanced and able to participate in person.”
The City Council chambers don’t offer the space to socially distance, which is why city officials want to temporarily go to the Civic Center. Orr said the livestreaming technology would offer a major benefit, both to the public and to City Council members.
“A lot, in my opinion, has really been lost in some of the dialogue and debate when you can’t see your colleagues’ faces on the dais,” Orr said. “Certainly, it would be lovely for the next administration. I can’t imagine a new mayor and new council not familiar with the process trying to juggle technology and procedure.”
Though the city got creative with its requests, not all of them were given a thumbs-up by Gov. Mark Gordon and the other four board members.
A request to abate and demolish the former Hitching Post Inn hotel was flatly rejected, because it was not viewed as an expense related to COVID-19.
“I really was not surprised,” Orr said of the request being rejected. “That really was a moonshot, but it was a very good exercise for us to possibly apply for other funding in the future that might be available.”
In total, including the amounts approved Thursday, Cheyenne has been approved for about $5.8 million in stimulus funding, according to calculations from the city treasurer’s office. Orr was unsure if the city would try to apply for more in the next two months, but she said it’ll depend on how the local situation develops.
“With these (COVID-19) cases starting to surge, we just aren’t certain what might come down the pike,” the mayor said. “There hasn’t been a day in the past two weeks, with the numbers increasing, that we aren’t learning of new challenges and having to meet them.”
The city wasn’t the only entity with creative requests for the board, as the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority also submitted an application to allow stores to offer discounts to customers, then be reimbursed for the discounted prices with CARES Act funds.
However, that request, and a majority of the ones submitted by the DDA, did not receive approval from the board.
“All of our big things, we did not get, as far as I can tell,” DDA Executive Director Amber Ash said Friday.
If approved, the program for downtown businesses would have worked in a way similar to one that already exists in Utah.
“Utah’s program put in, like, $75 million (in CARES Act funding), so I don’t understand, and I wasn’t given the opportunity to talk about it,” Ash said. “Since Utah does it with their CARES Act money, I don’t know why we can’t do it with ours.”
The DDA did receive approval for roughly $12,500 to pay for advertising and to help its members cover the cost of teleworking, as well as a roughly $500 insurance policy for its community pocket park. About $51,000 to backfill a grant program for small businesses that the DDA ran in April was also approved, though it will still need to be reviewed by the Wyoming Attorney General’s office.
“We’ll use the funds they gave us for advertising and to really promote any specials that downtown businesses are able to do right now, and we really encourage people to come shop local and do it safely,” Ash said.