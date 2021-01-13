CHEYENNE – With many K-12 students learning from home this year, the Wyoming State Library is making a world of reading available to them online through GoWYLD.net.
In response to the pandemic, the State Library recently purchased nearly $1 million in cloudLibrary downloadable titles specifically for children and teens: 11,190 e-audiobooks and 35,042 e-books. These are accessible at no cost with a library card from any Wyoming public or community college library.
“It’s a tremendous resource for students to keep them learning,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian. “Our goal was to offer something of interest to every young reader.”
Children and teens will find a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction to enjoy. In fact, with this purchase, downloadable e-books and e-audiobooks for young readers comprise approximately 56% of the electronic materials available.
Including materials for all ages, the State Library offers more than 34,500 titles and more than 88,000 copies of e-books and e-audiobooks. Go to GoWYLD.net and click on “Digital Library” at the top. Use your library card and PIN to access books on your computer, phone or other device. For assistance, contact your local library.