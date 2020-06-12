CHEYENNE – The State Loan and Investment Board will consider five Business Ready Community grant requests during its quarterly meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, via Zoom.
The public may attend virtually by visiting lands.wyo.gov, and those wishing to provide comment on a project are asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/y826eh2f.
Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits or conference calls in the case of planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.
The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the SLIB for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.
Saratoga Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board requests a $1 million grant for the extension of necessary water and sewer infrastructure to a 5-acre site located on the west end of the Town of Saratoga.
Washakie County requests $500,000 for renovations of the former Ace Hardware building to be used for the Washakie County Library, Worland-Ten Sleep Chamber of Commerce and the Washakie Development Association.
The city of Evanston and Uinta County are requesting $25,000 each to conduct a detailed architectural/engineering assessment and redevelopment plan for a portion of the existing historic Wyoming State Hospital campus.
The town of Moorcroft requests an $18,750 grant to hire a consulting firm to prepare a feasibility study for the improvement and growth of the Moorcroft Town Center.
The town of Pine Bluffs requests an $18,750 grant to ascertain the feasibility of an assisted living facility on three properties identified by the town. The proposed study will conduct comprehensive research and review data to include the community’s economic indicators, competitive senior assisted living availability and facility demand generators. The study will also research Pine Bluffs and the surrounding areas to determine the viability of supporting development potential.