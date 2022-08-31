Lawmakers, looking to alleviate Wyoming’s mental health professional shortage, are considering measures that would make it easier for practitioners to work across state lines.

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee considered two draft bills in August that would allow the state to join interstate psychology and counseling compacts. By enabling professionals licensed in one compact state to practice in all compact states, advocates say the agreements would give Wyoming patients access to more counselors and psychologists, and give Wyoming providers access to larger markets. The committee voted to move forward with the draft bills and formally finalize them in its next meeting.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

