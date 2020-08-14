CHEYENNE – As this year’s Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition comes to a close, winners of the Governor’s Choice and Bobby Hathaway Juror’s Choice awards, as well as purchase awards, have been announced by the Wyoming State Museum.
Gov. Mark Gordon chose the piece “Cloud #14” by Cheyenne artist Danielle Kirby for the Governor’s Choice Award.
“There is a calmness to the piece,” Gordon said in selecting his favorite piece. “The artist caught a special interplay of the lighting, colors and landscape; and a special mood we have all felt in Wyoming.”
Gregory Tegarden of Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, was the juror for the exhibition and selected the piece “Lotus Bowl” by Wilson artists Laurie Thal and Dan Altwies for the Bobby Hathaway juror’s choice award.
The 2020 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition closed Thursday. The works of 62 artists representing 17 Wyoming counties were included in this year’s show. The juried exhibition, which is staged every two years, was on display from Feb. 20 through Thursday in the Capitol Extension in Cheyenne. This was the first time in its 20-year history the exhibition was not held at the Wyoming State Museum.
In addition to the previously mentioned award winners, purchase award recipients are: “Moon Setting over the Hernandez’s,” Barrie Bryant, Kirby, Archival pigment print; “Local Ass,” Lori Kostur, Saratoga, Oil on panel; “BBQ at the Blumenschein,” David McDougall, Dayton, Acrylic on board; and “I-80 West of Laramie,” Georgia Roswell, Cheyenne, Textiles.