CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum has expanded hours for the public as of Monday, Aug. 31.
In a news release, the museum stated it will now be open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Wyoming State Museum asks visitors to maintain social distancing in the museum, and it is requested all visitors consider wearing masks. The Wyoming State Museum Store will also be open to shoppers from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visitors are asked to adhere to the following guidelines due to COVID-19:
- Maintain 6 feet of social distancing in between household groups.
- Visitors over the age of 2: Wear masks at all times while in the museum.
- Respect maximum occupancy rates, which will be based on current state guidelines.
- Don't visit if you or someone in your household is sick.