CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum announced in a release that its Halloween event, Night at the Museum, has been canceled this year out of an abundance of caution due to the health risks related to COVID-19.
“After much thought, the museum has arrived at the difficult decision that we are unable to host our annual Night at the Museum special event this year,” said Jeremy Thornbrugh, the museum curator of education. “We love having the community celebrate Halloween with us. But we could not determine a safe way to accommodate the 2,000 people that usually attend this special event. We look forward to many amazing events next year.”
The museum is currently open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.