Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 75 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...LARAMIE VALLEY, CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY AND EASTERN PLATTE COUNTY, INCLUDING THE CITIES OF LARAMIE, CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND. THIS ALSO INCLUDES INTERSTATE 25 BETWEEN THE COLORADO STATE LINE AND CASPER. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 25. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&