CHEYENNE – This year, the Wyoming State Museum’s popular Dia de los Muertos event can be celebrated from your home, according to a news release.
In honor of the Day of the Dead, the public is invited to swing by the museum from Thursday, Oct. 29, through Monday, Nov. 2, for a special Dia de los Muertos bag. The free bag will include one blank sugar cookie skull to decorate, a mask to decorate, directions to make royal icing and some other information about other ways to celebrate this special holiday. Visit the Wyoming State Museum Facebook page for even more fun, holiday information.
Skulls are free for adults and kids alike. Grab a bag for each member of your family, while supplies last, and celebrate Día de los Muertos at home.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.