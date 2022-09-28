CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum will host an Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase highlighting two contemporary Native artists, on Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event, offered in collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, honors the traditional and living cultures of contemporary Native peoples in the state, according to a news release.
Each artist works in a different medium, and will showcase their skills in beadwork and ceramics. Visitors can meet the artists, witness their methods and learn about their artistic processes. The artists will also teach the public about their art and culture.
DaleRae Green with the Eastern Shoshone creates intricate beadwork that celebrates her heritage and reconnects the past, present and future with a more contemporary style and use of colors.
Rose Pecos-SunRhodes of the Jemez Pueblo is an award-winning artist using traditional hand processed clay and methods with a contemporary flare.
Pecos-SunRhodes recently wrote a children's book, titled "Magpie Woo'uh'ei," in conjunction with Wyoming Arts Council and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal is to help build vaccination confidence.
Guests can drop in anytime during the event. Registration is not required.
For more information, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573.