...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Record breaking temperatures seem likely
across the advisory areas, with the potential of a few locations
to approach all time record high temperatures. While the heat
index may be a few degrees cooler than the air temperature, the
risk for heat related illnesses brought on by the unprecedented
hot temperatures remains high.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ
417...418...419...434 AND 435 MONDAY...
...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FWZS 430...431...432...433...436 AND 437
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430...431...432...433...436 AND 437...
* WIND...West to west-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible
gusts to 30 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or Moderate to High potential for rapid fire
growth.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible on
Monday afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Viewing the flood damage at Yellowstone National Park, in a photo distributed Saturday by the office of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. It said he discussed this situation along with park Superintendent Cam Sholly and both of the state's U.S. senators, Republicans John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
An online map from Yellowstone National Park of its closures. Screenshot taken on Tuesday.
Tourists are seen in a crowded boardwalk along the Fountain Paint Pot Nature Trail, June 22, in Yellowstone National Park. AP Photo
Matthew Brown
A Yellowstone National Park ranger is seen standing near a road wiped out by flooding along the Gardner River the week before, near Gardiner, Mont., June 19. AP Photo
Matthew Brown
An entrance to Yellowstone National Park was closed due to the historic floodwaters on June 15 in Gardiner, Mont. AP Photo
David Goldman
The North Entrance Road at Yellowstone National Park. NPS / Jacob W. Frank
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Where employee housing used to be at Yellowstone National Park. National Park Service
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
A Yellowstone National Park road wash-out. National Park Service
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
A Rescue Creek Bridge washed away, at Yellowstone National Park. National Park Service
CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming says it is helping with efforts to restore the oldest national park in the U.S. to normal operations, following an historic flood.
An email on Saturday, titled "An Update from Governor Mark Gordon," included a headline that he says that "Wyoming Is Fully Engaged In Yellowstone Reopening." Just this past week, the national park announced a further expansion of its reopening plans, although there have been limitations on visits during cleanup from the sudden and massive deluge of water.
In Saturday's update from the governor's office, it said that Gordon "joined Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly last week for a review of the impacts of the recent flood event." It said that other participants included both of the state's U.S. senators, Republicans John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis.
Gordon "celebrated the work that was done to reopen the park so quickly, and pledged that the state would remain fully engaged in the effort to welcome visitors back and support Wyoming's tourism economy," according to the new announcement.
Earlier this past week, the park reminded people that while the North and South Loops are open, the North and Northeast entrances remain shuttered. For a time in June, the entire park shut down, a first due to flooding.
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.