CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources is accepting 2021 Motorboat Grants Program applications for projects benefiting boating opportunities in Wyoming.
This year, $25,000 is available for construction, restoration, repair and other improvements of publicly owned boating facilities. Applicants must be a local (city or county) government agency. LWCF grant applications must be submitted no later than Jan. 1.
Application materials and guidance are available online at https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/learn/recreation-grants.
The Motorboat Grants Program is funded by the motorboat gas tax with the purpose to increase boating opportunities for the public throughout the state.
For more information contact Louisa Lopez, grant manager, at 307-777-6491 or louisa.lopez@wyo.gov.