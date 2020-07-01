CHEYENNE – Due to the continued high demand for outdoor recreation, people looking to camp at Wyoming State Parks during the Fourth of July weekend should be aware campsite reservations throughout the state park system are sold out; however, park officials welcome the public to come out for the day, enjoy a picnic and recreate.
These state parks have no campsites available for the holiday weekend: Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Medicine Lodge, Seminoe and Sinks Canyon. Hawk Springs remains first come, first served and is also at capacity.
“With the Fourth landing on a Saturday, we expected our camping system to be full,” State Parks Deputy Director Nick Neylon said in a prepared statement. “The team has been working hard to get facilities ready for our visitors.”
Glendo and Guernsey both have campfire restrictions. Propane grills and stoves and charcoal grills can still be used to prepare popular camping dishes and provide adequate warmth. These grills must have covers and be within an arm’s length when lit. A variety of other imaginative ideas can help preserve the camping experience, such as solar lights in the fire pit.
Recreationists are reminded that possession of fireworks is prohibited at all Wyoming state parks, and park officials have asked visitors to follow all appropriate social-distancing guidelines.
"Having full state parks is a great problem to have, however, it can come with challenges, especially during this pandemic," Director Darin Westby said in a statement. "We implore that you help us keep the parks open by recreating responsibly, as requested in our rules and the guidelines and protocols issued by the State Health Officer and the CDC."