CHEYENNE – In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, all Wyoming State Parks overnight camping facilities, cabins, yurts, group sites or shelters, shower houses, nonessential restrooms and playgrounds are closed until further notice.
All parks currently remain open for day-use outdoor recreation activities, including trailheads, hiking and biking trails, boat ramps, fishing access, essential restrooms and individual picnic areas.
The state parks are seeing a growing influx of campers flocking to the state parks due to National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and surrounding state campground closures. This leads to increased concerns regarding the ability to maintain a healthy environment for consumers and staff, according to a news release.
The hope is that by keeping our state parks open for day-use activities, the state parks are able to balance the public’s desire for outdoor recreation with the health and safety needs of constituents and staff.
Visitors can still enjoy Wyoming’s state parks while recreating alone or with family and maintaining the prescribed six-foot social distances, gathering in groups less than 10 and following recommended hygiene practices.