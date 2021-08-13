LANDER – Wyoming State Parks will host an informational meeting to present the final Sinks Canyon State Park Master Plan at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Lander Community & Convention Center, located at 950 Buena Vista Drive, in Lander.
The meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about how the park will be managed and maintained over the next 20 years. Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss the master plan with State Parks staff.
Representatives from Ayres Associates, the contractor that helped develop the plan, will also be at the meeting. Ayres was recently recognized with the 2021 Sheldon D. Gerber Merit Award by The Western Planner, a professional organization for planners in the western United States, for their work on the Sinks Canyon plan.
The park master plan was finalized in 2020 after completing a two-year public planning process and was presented in an online public meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions. The plan, which is available to view online, is intended to help guide park management over the next 20 years. The previous master plan was developed in 1975.
In response to public feedback, a new bike path off the busy highway, a group camping spot, wayfinding signs and a “Via Ferrata” climbing route are highlights of the new developments in the plan.
Wyoming Game and Fish, the owner of most of the land managed by State Parks, will also be on hand to answer any questions related to wildlife management reflected in the plan.