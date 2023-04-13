Gov. Mark Gordon at bill signing ceremony

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a bill signing ceremony March 2 in the state Capitol. The governor signed a bill into law last month expanding the property tax refund program for eligible Wyoming residents.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — Wyoming’s property tax refund program is officially accepting applications for the 2022 tax year — and this time, more residents than ever qualify.

Approved households are granted refunds equal to 75% of their property tax bill or 50% of the median residential property tax in their county, whichever is less. (The latter is calculated by the Wyoming Department of Revenue every year and can be viewed on the department’s website at revenue.wyo.gov.)

Tags

comments powered by Disqus