...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
State releases latest Wyoming Insight business and energy report
CHEYENNE – The May 2023 issue of Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website at eadiv.state.wy.us. Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month's issue include:
Oil prices decrease; natural gas prices continue to drop.
"The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $71.58 per bbl. in May," said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were 17 in May, and the conventional gas rig count was one. A year ago, there were 16 oil rigs and three conventional gas rigs.
The May 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $1.89 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $1.99 lower than the April 2023 average. The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.14/MMBtu in May, $0.02 lower than last month.
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
"May sales & use tax collections from the mining sector were up $3 million (+37.9%) year-over-year," according to Bainer. This is the 21st consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections summed to $76 million, $9.2 million (+13.8%) more than May last year.
Oil and gas employment still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but is slowly improving.
"Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in April 2023, 700 more than April last year," said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Total and mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has still not fully recovered, primarily due to slow recovery in the mining industry," said Bainer. Compared to February 2020, total employment in April 2023 was down 400 jobs, while employment in the mining sector alone was down 2,800 jobs.