CHEYENNE – A Republican state lawmaker from Casper announced his bid Thursday to challenge U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the 2022 primary election, becoming the latest GOP candidate to challenge the congresswoman following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who joined the Wyoming Legislature in 2017, announced his bid on social media Thursday morning.
"It's time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C elitists,” Gray said in a tweet. "Join me on my journey as I seek the Republican nomination for the United States Congress.”
His announcement was accompanied by a video featuring shots of Wyoming, with a voiceover warning “our way of life is under attack.”
“We can count on President Trump to stand up for Wyoming, but not everyone has stood up for him,” states the video's narrator. “That’s why Liz Cheney’s impeachment vote was a betrayal, another example of how Liz has lost her way, acting like she’s from Washington, D.C., not Wyoming.”
Gray, who has also been a vocal critic of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has sponsored several bills this session championing conservative causes, including voter ID regulations, anti-abortion proposals and a ban on sanctuary cities in Wyoming.
With his announcement, Gray joins a growing field of Republicans aiming to challenge Cheney in the 2022 primary. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, announced his campaign against Cheney in January, and former Pavilion Mayor Marissa Selvig has also filed campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.